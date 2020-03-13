New Haven Man Arrested in 2018 Murder of His Son

Police have arrested a New Haven man after he killed his son in October of 2018.

Rashaad Ratchford turned himself in to police on March 4 this year.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ratchford on Feb. 27 following a number of interviews, search warrants and forensic tests.

On Oct. 20, 2018, Ratchford's son was hospitalized in critical condition after being violently shaken to the point of injury to the brain, according to police. The child was pronounced dead the next day.

"Although it is important not to re-victimize a family that loses a child, in this case Detective Leonardo Solo and other members of the Special Victims Unit used their diligence and fought for justice for the child who no longer had a voice in the matter," Assistant Chief of Investigations Karl Jacobson said.

Ratchford faces charges including first degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child.

Ratchford was held at the New Haven Police Department Union Avenue Detention Center and was transferred to an arraignment hearing in New Haven last week. Bond was set at $250,000.