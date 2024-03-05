New Haven man killed in crash on Route 9 North in New Britain

A New Haven man has died after a crash on Route 9 North in New Britain on Monday afternoon.

State police said 21-year-old Anthony Montminy, of New Haven, was driving in the center lane of the highway near exit 37 around 3:15 p.m.

While driving, Montminy reportedly veered across the left lane, went into the shoulder and then collided with a concrete sign support.

Montminy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098.