New Haven man sentenced to over 30 years in prison for killing high school graduate

A New Haven man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after he allegedly killed a recent high school graduate in New Haven last year.

A New Haven Public Schools spokesperson said 17-year-old John Tubac had just graduated, and his death is an "unspeakable loss." He had planned to start college in the fall.

Police said the shooting happened on July 3, 2022, on Poplar Street between Pine Street and Chatham Street.

Authorities said Tubac, of New Haven, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. He was pronounced dead four days later.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kiyon Matheney, 26, was arrested in connection to Tubac's murder in October of last year. On Oct. 6, 2023, he was found guilty and on Monday, he was sentenced.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Matheney shot Tubac after seeing him talking to his girlfriend.