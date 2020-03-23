One at New Haven Substance Abuse Facility Tested Positive for COVID-19: Officials

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker hosted a virtual press conference Monday to give updates about coronavirus and said one person at a substance abuse facility tested positive for coronavirus and another is suspected of having coronavirus.

Others are being self-isolated, taking precautions and well be tested.

The name of the facility has not been released.

During the briefing, officials were asked about people who haven been taken into custody and placed in lock-up and city leaders said they have worked to minimize the number of people in lock-up and they are making sure facilities are as sanitary as possible.

The city has had at least seven positive coronavirus cases and additional presumptive cases.

To help stop the spread of the virus, New Haven, like Hartford, Hamden and Bridgeport, has banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

So far, more than 320 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the state.