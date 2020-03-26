New Haven Mayor to Hold Briefing on ‘Together New Haven’ Program

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will hold a news conference Thursday morning about launching "Together New Haven," which his office said is an economic resiliency program.

This briefing will be at 9 a.m.

He will be joined by Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman, New Haven Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli, Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce President Garrett Sheehan, Economic Development Corporation of New Haven CEO Ginny Kozlowski, New Haven Arts and Cultural Affairs Director Adriane Jefferson.