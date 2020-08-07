new haven

New Haven Officials Cracking Down After Recent Gun Violence

NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven officials are cracking down following a recent uptick in violence in the city.

This comes after Mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials stressed how important it is to work together as a community to improve the uptick in violent crime.

“We will not tolerate gun violence. We will continue to work in collaboration with our state and federal partners to arrest those responsible for violence in our city," Police Chief Tony Reyes said.

Officials said they seized eight guns and made nine arrests in areas where recent violence has occurred in New Haven from July 26 to Aug. 5.

Before this time frame, another 12 guns were seized, police said.

“In many of these cases, community members called the police and officers were able to safely take people into custody and get the guns off the streets. These actions save lives and I want to thank the efforts of the detectives and the officers as well as the assistance received from the community," Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

