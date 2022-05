New Haven officials are actively investigating a bomb threat in the basement of 42 Howe Street, according to the New Haven's Department of Emergency Management.

According to authorities, the Connection Center for Behavioral Health received the threat and has been evacuated.

The behavioral health facility is the only building that has been evacuated, officials said.

One block of Howe Street remains closed.

This is a developing story.