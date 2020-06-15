reopening connecticut

New Haven Officials to Discuss Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines for City Businesses

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The City of New Haven's Economic Development Administration is hosting a webinar on Monday to review the Phase 2 reopening guidelines for city businesses.

New Haven Health Department Director Maritza Bond and New Haven Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement Official Jim Turcio will be part of the webinar, city officials said.

The webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to discuss the rules for Phase 2 reopening as well as the protocols necessary for indoor dining, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios, according to city officials.

Local

Travelers Championship 27 mins ago

Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson Commit to Travelers Championship

christopher columbus 31 mins ago

Christopher Columbus Statue in New London Taken Down

Any New Haven businesses that would like to participate in the webinar can click here.

Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

  • Amusement parks
  • Hotels
  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.
  • Libraries
  • Outdoor events
  • Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.
  • Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.

This article tagged under:

reopening connecticutnew haven
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us