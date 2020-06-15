New Haven Officials to Discuss Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines for City Businesses

The City of New Haven's Economic Development Administration is hosting a webinar on Monday to review the Phase 2 reopening guidelines for city businesses.

New Haven Health Department Director Maritza Bond and New Haven Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement Official Jim Turcio will be part of the webinar, city officials said.

The webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to discuss the rules for Phase 2 reopening as well as the protocols necessary for indoor dining, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios, according to city officials.

Any New Haven businesses that would like to participate in the webinar can click here.

Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.