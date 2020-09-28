New Haven Police ID Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a hit-and-run in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers received several 911 calls about a woman who had been hit by a car on Whalley Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened between Davis Street and Anthony Street.

The 68-year-old victim, later identified as Celeste Staten, of New Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been struck by one or more vehicles that left the scene, according to police.

Investigators said before the collision, Staten was walking in the area not far from her home.

According to a witness, Staten was looking for her small dog. As Staten crossed Whalley Avenue, the first westbound vehicle hit her and then turned left to continue south on Anthony Street, police said.

Detectives said they are working to determine if two additional westbound vehicles struck Staten in the road. The second vehicle continued west on Whalley Avenue and the third vehicle turned right to travel north on East Ramsdell Street, officers added.

Officers held the crime scene overnight and into the morning. While an officer was standing at Whalley Avenue and Anthony Street, police said the officer was approached by a small tan dog on a leash. Investigators said they later determined the dog belonged to Staten.

On Sunday morning, the officer transported the dog to one of the city's animal shelter. As of Monday morning, police said the dog is still being housed there.

Investigators said they also found the vehicle that left a bumper at the crash scene. The vehicle has been impounded for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call New Haven detectives at (203) 946-6304.