New Haven Police Investigate Shooting at Restaurant Drive-Thru

A shooting at a drive-thru in New Haven led to a car crash and left two people injured Monday.

New Haven police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 75 Whalley Avenue around 1:20 p.m. At the same time, 911 calls reported a rollover crash on Broadway at Whalley Avenue.

Responding officers discovered the driver involved in the crash had a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigator determined the situation started in the parking lot at 75 Whalley Avenue. Police believe the two men in the crashed car were stopped at the drive-thru when a gunman approached and fired at the SUV. The victims drove off on Whalley Avenue while the gunman ran off toward Sperry Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.