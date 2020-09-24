New Haven Police Investigate Shooting of Teen, Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a teen early Thursday morning as well as the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver on Wednesday night.

Police officers responded to Sherman Avenue, between Whalley Avenue and Percival Street, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area and a 17-year-old young man approached officers and said he’d been shot in the foot, police said.

Emergency medical responders arrived and an ambulance transported the teen to the hospital. He has since been released.

Officers checked the area and found a crime scene outside a Sherman Avenue residence. They said they found a parked vehicle, a fence and a garage that had been struck by gunfire.

Before the shooting, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found evidence of gunfire near the same location around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.

Three hours later, just before 11:30 p.m., a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint as he tried to make a delivery near the same location and the food order and money were taken, police said.

Investigators have not determined if the earlier gunfire, the robbery and the shooting are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304