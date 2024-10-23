New Haven teacher arrested for fourth time this year

A New Haven teacher has been arrested four times this year on multiple different charges, according to police.

The police department said L'Tanya Brooks-Draughn, a teacher at Barnard Magnet School, has been arrested for breach of peace, assault, criminal trespassing and violation of a protective order.

She was first arrested on May 14 for an incident that happened at a private home. Then on June 13, Brooks-Draughn was arrested for an incident that happened at her home.

She was also arrested on Sept. 20 and Oct. 16 for violating a protective order - both times at a restaurant on Whalley Avenue, according to police.

The New Haven school district said they have no comment on Brooks-Draughn's arrest.

None of the arrests happened on school property. It's unknown if she is still employed with the district.