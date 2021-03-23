New Haven Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Videos Surface of Abused Puppies: Police

A New Haven woman is facing a cruelty to animals charge after police received a tip about videos on social media showing puppies being thrown, kicked, and abused, according to authorities.

New Haven police were contacted about the videos Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers went to a home on Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday and arrested Anizya Elliot.

Police also seized two 6-month-old puppies and brought them to the city's animal shelter. Neither dog suffered major injuries, police said.

Elliot was released after posting $10,000 bond. She is due in court on May 17.