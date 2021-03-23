new haven

New Haven Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Videos Surface of Abused Puppies: Police

A New Haven woman is facing a cruelty to animals charge after police received a tip about videos on social media showing puppies being thrown, kicked, and abused, according to authorities.

New Haven police were contacted about the videos Sunday.

Officers went to a home on Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday and arrested Anizya Elliot.

Police also seized two 6-month-old puppies and brought them to the city's animal shelter. Neither dog suffered major injuries, police said.

Elliot was released after posting $10,000 bond. She is due in court on May 17.

