New Haven's Monterey Club Could Find New Life in Neighborhood Plan

The Monterey Club was a hub in New Haven’s Dixwell community for decades. It was host to community meetings, social gatherings and famed jazz musicians.

“This was a special place,” said musician Jesse Hameen Jr., who’s also on the New Haven Cultural Affairs Commission.

The now neglected building on Dixwell Avenue was once the hottest spot in the neighborhood, with live music by Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

“Back then in the forties and fifties and sixties people danced to jazz,” Hameen said.

City officials announced Monday there are plans to buy the building and three other properties that have been untouched by owners for nearly 10 years.

Two multi-family residential properties will go to housing nonprofits for affordable housing, and the future of the former club and neighboring storefront will be decided by Dixwell community members.

“With the city acquiring them, we can ensure that the community will have some say so into what happens, and it will be in regard to what they want, what they need, and what’s going to be best for the community and the city of New Haven,” said Arlevia Samuel, executive director of the city’s Livable City Initiative.

“My cousin Thelonious Monk actually performed here in this space,” said Marcella Monk Flake, founder of Monk Youth Jazz and STEAM Collective, Inc.

She remains in touch with Delores Greenlee, the daughter of original owner Rufus Greenlee.

“She wished she could be here today, but she’s ecstatic to know that this property will be preserved, that it will be utilized to educate, to preserve history,” Flake said.

Preserving history is part of the overall revitalization plan for this stretch of Dixwell Avenue. The new “Q” House is now up and running, and ConnCORP has announced a plan to rebuild the Dixwell Plaza with shops, a music venue and affordable housing.

“If the city is successful with doing this, it represents a renaissance in the area,” Hameen said. “Spiritual, musical, cultural and a physical renaissance.”

The Livable City Initiative’s board of directors must first vote on purchasing the property, and then it goes before the board of alders for final approval.