New London Animal Control Believes Person Thew Explosive, Injuring Gull

A badly injured baby gull was found in New London Friday morning and the City of New London Animal Control Department believes someone threw an explosive, such as a firecracker, at the bird.

New London Animal Control responded to the parking lot of the Fisher's Island Ferry after someone called to report an injured gull.

And what animal control found was shocking, they said. The bird had catastrophic injuries.

The veterinarian who saw the gull ended his suffering, according to animal control, and agreed that a person threw some sort of explosive, likely a firecracker, at the bird, and it exploded in his mouth.

Animal control said there were fireworks Thursday night, but the injury wasn't consistent with the gull getting hit by an errant firework because the damage came from inside his mouth.

WARNING: You can see New London Animal Control's Facebook post but be warned that they shared a photo of the injured gull in the comments.