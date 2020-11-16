New London City Council Votes to Changes Columbus Day to Italian Heritage Day

The New London City Council voted to approve a resolution that would change Columbus Day to Italian Heritage Day.

The decision took place on Monday night and it was unanimous.

The city council also approved a resolution to declare the month of October "Italian Heritage Month."

A third resolution to declare the month of November as "Native American Heritage Month" was approved.

The New London City Council previously voted to permanently remove the city’s Christopher Columbus statue. New London Mayor Michael Passero decided to remove the statue in June to protect it from more potential vandalism.