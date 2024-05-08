People arrested during protests at UConn appear in court

Seven people who were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at UConn were in court on Wednesday.

They were arrested last week at an encampment that was set up on UConn's Storrs campus and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. They were arraigned in Superior Court in Rockville Wednesday morning.

Jacqueline Allen stood outside the courthouse in the rain with signs in hand in support of those who were being arraigned.

“Here to support the students from UConn that are going into court that were arrested at the encampment,” Allen said. “I’m very proud of them for standing up. I’m very proud of them for risking their safety and their freedom and I’m very proud of them for showing the nation what consciousness looks like.”

UConn said they only arrested students after the group ignored repeated warnings to take down tents that were put up. Some students argued the arrests were a step too far though.

Cameras have not been allowed in court so far.

UConn said it would not comment on the court proceedings since the cases are pending.