New London PD Lieutenant Recounts Helping Crash Victim During Tanker Fire

An off-duty New London police officer was among a group of people who helped pull a man out of his car and into safety during a tanker fire.

This happened on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton Friday.

“I’ve always wanted to serve my community. This time, it was caught on camera.”

Whether off or on duty New London Police Lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers is always ready. His instincts kicking in when he saw a fuel tanker on fire Friday morning and a wrecked car on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton.

“I started to see the smoke and the flames and then I saw a gentleman with a cell phone, and he was running to the car which made we realize someone was stuck in the car,” he said.

Lt. Rodgers, caught on video in a white hoodie runs towards the car.

“I didn’t realize where the damage was to the car until I got to the driver’s side and then I realized I wasn’t going to be able to open it.”

The flames were inching towards the wreck.

“I felt the heat coming. I actually started to feel that my shoes were starting to melt. That right there was a cue to me that we needed to hurry up,” Lt. Rodgers said.

Seeing the man was unresponsive with his legs pinned inside, a split-second decision was made to pull the man out the other side. Lt. Rodgers got help from two other people.

“Once we pulled him out, I was like let’s go, let’s go let’s go. It was a team effort all-around. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to pull them out that far,” he said.

They pulled him 200 yards to safety where Rodgers flagged down a Groton police officer. He says there was a lot to process.

“It’s just starting to hit me. A lot of people have called me and congratulating me on something I just thought anyone should do for someone,” Lt. Rodgers said.

While being called a hero, Lt. Rodgers wanted to send condolences to the tanker driver, 42-year-old Wallace Fauquet III of Stonington, who died in the crash.

“He has four kids. Every day he went to work, took care of his family and they looked to him as a hero,” he said.

Lt. Rodgers says during this moment of crisis, whether it was himself or others, the best of New London County came out to help.

“We’re all human beings and I hope that someone would do that for me,” he said.

The man that was pulled out was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.