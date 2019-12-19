New London Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

New London police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Chelsea Groton Savings Bank Thursday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank on Montauk Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Police said he handed the teller a note claiming he had a weapon, though one was not actually shown, and left with around $650. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as male with a stocky build and “salt and pepper” facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s detectives’ bureau at 860-447-1481, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).