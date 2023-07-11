New Milford man accused of killing mother found dead by suicide in prison cell

A man accused of drowning his mother in New Milford last month has died in prison by suicide, according to the Department of Correction.

Eric Meagan, 34, was found in his cell at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown with a ligature tied to his neck Monday just before 3:30 p.m., officials said.

He was the only one in the cell.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Megan was arrested June 5 after he called police and told them he had killed his mother in the area of the Still River near Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

Officers found the Meagan's mother, 56-year-old Victoria Palmer, submerged in the water. They rushed her to the hospital, where she later died.

According to court documents, Meagan told officers he went to the park that morning with the intent to kill his mother and that he did it to "keep the demons away."

Megan had been at Garner Correctional Institution since being transferred there on June 15. He was scheduled to appear before a judge in Torrington Tuesday.

State police and the Department of Correction Security Division are investigating his death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.