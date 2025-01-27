New Milford

New Milford man killed in New York crash

By Angela Fortuna

A man from New Milford, Connecticut, was killed in a New York crash over the weekend.

New York State Police said they responded to Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast, New York, for a reported two-car crash around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators determined that a 23-year-old woman struck a guardrail, veered across all lanes of traffic and hit another car that was driven by 65-year-old Michael Keller.

Both cars then struck the middle median, rolled over and came to a rest in an embankment. Police said Keller, who's from New Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. The investigation remains ongoing.

