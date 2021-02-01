New Milford

New Milford Police Officer Helps Saves Family, Dogs from Fire in Newtown

He was on his way to his swearing-in ceremony.

A New Milford police officer who was on his way to be sworn in helped rescue three people and four dogs from a house fire in Newtown.

Police said New Milford Police Officer Eric Wilcoxson was with his wife and two brothers, on his way to be sworn in at New Milford Town Hall around 7:15 a.m. Friday, when he saw a house on Hanover Road in Newtown on fire.

While his wife dialed 911, Wilcoxson and his two brothers pounded on the door of the home and got the attention of the three residents and ensured that they got to safety, New Milford police said. Four dogs were also saved from the house.

After the Newtown Fire Department responded, Wilcoxson headed to his swearing-in ceremony. 

“I am proud of the brave actions of NMPD Ofc. Wilcoxson, his wife and two brothers, one of which is a Wallingford police officer.  Their immediate response in assisting the three residents out of the house clearly protected them from danger and potentially saved their lives.  In addition, going back to save the dogs was admirable!,” New Milford Police Chief  Spencer Cerruto said in a statement.

