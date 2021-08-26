New Milford Schools to Dismiss Early Friday Due to Hot Weather

The new school year has begun in some Connecticut cities and towns, but schedules are being adjusted because of the hot weather.

New Milford Public Schools will dismiss students early Friday because of the hot weather.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schaghticoke Middle School and New Milford High School will dismiss at noon.

Hill and Plain Elementary School, Northville Elementary School and Sarah Noble Intermediate School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

A statement on the school department website says there will be no after-school activities and no evening Excel.

You can get information on school closings here.