New Milford

New Milford Schools to Dismiss Early Friday Due to Hot Weather

classroom
NBC 5 News

The new school year has begun in some Connecticut cities and towns, but schedules are being adjusted because of the hot weather.

New Milford Public Schools will dismiss students early Friday because of the hot weather.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Schaghticoke Middle School and New Milford High School will dismiss at noon.

Hill and Plain Elementary School, Northville Elementary School and Sarah Noble Intermediate School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

A statement on the school department website says there will be no after-school activities and no evening Excel.

You can get information on school closings here.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us