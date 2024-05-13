Big changes could be coming to Enfield Square Mall

There are new plans for the Enfield Square Mall. The town is looking to partner with Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. to revitalize the shopping space, which is located on Elm Street.

The plan would start with demolishing the current mall to make way for several new buildings.

The developer said there are some constraints including a flood way going through part of the property, in addition to floodplain. This would cause limitations because building footprints can't go into floodplain areas, which are areas of land near a river or stream.

"It has a real impact on the development capability of the site," Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said. "We'll have to do some creative engineering and design work to really try to maximize the site."

Woodsonia Real Estate Inc.

The redevelopment would cost $250 million and would include a Target, two hotels, restaurants, shops and hundreds of luxury multi-family units.

The deal depends on Enfield applying for state financial assistance for the project.

"I think right now, unless there's alternative funding, if we don't receive the $20 million from the state funding, we probably are not doing the project. I think it's that important," Snyder said.

Woodsonia Real Estate Inc.

The developer mentioned several maintenance issues including several vacant stores, some of which have fallen into disrepair.

In a slideshow presented at a town council meeting on Monday night, Woodsonia noted a timeline of significant damage including a roof collapse, a significant roof leak and several store closures.

After a partial ceiling collapse in a major part of the mall in 2022, city officials said efforts to remedy the problem led to disappointment with the Namdar Realty Group, which owns the mall.

After weeks with no response, the town said it repaired the damage themselves.

If the necessary funding is received, the hope is to start construction at the end of this year or early next year.