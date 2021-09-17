New Policy in Place for New Haven Students, Parents Attending Sporting Events

School officials said several fights occurred in the stands during Friday's football game between Hillhouse High School and Hamden High School.

"These incident created conditions that were unsafe for spectators and required intervention by the New Haven Police Department, as well as our public safety officers and administrators," Superintendent Iline Tracey said in a notice to families earlier this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The district is now requiring parents to accompany students who want to go to any sporting event and they must stay with their child for the entire game or event.

"I feel like it's a good idea to have parents here to make sure their children are under control," said Christina Vaughn who attended Friday night's game between Wilbur Cross and Xavier High Schools.

The requirement will remain in effect until further notice. Students may only attend sporting events in the presence of a parent of guardian and they must remain at the event for as long as the student is in attendance, school officials said.

"We want to make sure the folks in the stands are here to have a good time rather than to make trouble," said Justin Harmon, director of communications for New Haven Public Schools.

"Maintaining safe conditions for our students, staff, families, and community members is our highest priority in New Haven Public Schools," Tracey said.

Jeanine Avitabile made the trip up from Middletown to support Xavier High School and believes the school system, along with police, made the right choice after what happened last week.

"The protocols that they put in place and the safety measures make everyone feel more comfortable coming," said Avitabile.