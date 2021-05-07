New President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Named

A new president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system has been selected.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education has appointed Terrence Cheng, who is currently serving as campus director of the University of Connecticut Stamford campus. He is also a faculty member in the English department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Former Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian retired after a 40-year career in state government, including five at the helm of CSCU.

“Connecticut is fortunate to have a system of colleges and universities that gives all residents of the state the opportunity to pursue their passions and get a world-class education,” Cheng said in a statement.

The Board of Regents said Cheng has held academic and administrative leadership and faculty roles at Brooklyn College and Lehman College, both of which are part of the City University of New York.

“I look forward to working closely with CSCU’s amazing faculty and staff to support the students we serve. I want to thank the Board of Regents for entrusting me with this critically important position,” Cheng went on to say.

He was selected amid a national search.

The Board of Regents said Cheng received his BA in English from Binghamton University and his MFA in fiction from the University of Miami and he is the author of two novels, “Sons of Heaven,” and “Deep in the Mountains,” along with several published short stories and essays.