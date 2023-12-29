New restaurants and breweries coming to Connecticut

Several new restaurants have recently opened in Connecticut or plan to open in 2024.

Here's a look at some of them.

The Shed, Mohegan Sun

A new restaurant to get your fix of American comfort food is coming to Mohegan Sun in the new year.

The restaurant, called The Shed, will be located in Casino of the Earth, across from Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana. The space, which is over 8,000 square feet, is set to open in the spring of 2024.

“We are very excited to welcome The Shed to our excellent lineup of dining offerings at Mohegan Sun,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun. “Our friends at BALLO Italian Restaurant are known for delivering fresh, authentic, Italian cuisine, plus amazing service and an incredible atmosphere, so we look forward to expanding on this partnership and experiencing their delicious take on American comfort food.”

The restaurant will offer a variety of menu items for brunch, lunch and dinner, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Some popular menu items include skillet mac and cheese, glazed salmon, chicken and waffles and more. This will be The Shed's first Connecticut location.

Jacob's Pickles, Norwalk

Jacob’s Pickles has opened its first location in Connecticut.

The New York establishment is known for southern comfort food, beer and craft cocktails.

The menu includes several types of pickles; an assortment of Southern biscuit sandwiches, including BBQ-smothered pepper jack chicken; three types of mac & cheese, chicken & pancakes; catfish tacos; poutine; salads, including buttermilk fried chicken caesar; and more.

The craft cocktail menu includes several drinks and one is called “Norwalk on the Wild Side.”

Jacob's Pickles has opened at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

See the menu here.

Eighth District Distilling Co., Manchester

Tony Gugino Tony Gugino and his dog, Josie.

A new distillery is coming to Manchester in the new year. Eighth District Distilling Co. will be located at Hilliard Mills right across the parking lot from 2nd Bridge Brewing Company and about a half mile away from Elicit Brewing.

Tony Gugino is the sole owner of the establishment and will be the head distiller, as well.

"The name gives homage to the recently dissolved Eighth District Utilities in Manchester and to my grandfather and great-grandfather who were both presidents of the Eight District Dental Society in Buffalo, New York," Gugino said.

He said he plans to focus on distilling small batches of gin and rum, and work his way into distilling small batches of whiskey, single malt and bourbon, as well.

According to Gugino, there will be a taproom that holds 25 people with a bar, a few tables and a small lounge area.

He's working with the town to finalize permits and hopes to open in the first half of 2024.

Milestone, Mystic

Milestone prides itself on serving as neighborhood gathering spots where customers can dine on comfort foods made from scratch and enjoy classic cocktails.

Milestone Mystic has opened. There are now Milestone locations in the Georgetown area of Redding and Mystic. The Mystic location is at 12 Water St.

Learn more here.

Raising Cane's, Enfield

Raising Cane’s Food at Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield.

The town manager said the chain is expected to open its doors at the end of December or early January.

See the menu here.

Learn more here.

The Americano, Stamford

The Americano

From the owners of a restaurant featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" comes a new eatery called The Americano.

The restaurant, which is located in the heart of downtown Stamford, opened its doors on Dec. 5. They plan to host a grand opening event later this month.

You can taste a variety of American food options and is set in the historic Frank Martin building built in 1890.

Click here for more information. See the menu here.

Chick-fil-A, Fairfield

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is testing a savory and sweet chicken sandwich with a Southern twist.

Chick-fil-A has opened at 750 Post Road and 42 Elliot St. in Fairfield on Dec. 7.

There are now Chick-fil-A locations in Brookfield, Danbury, Enfield, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Newington, North Haven, Norwalk, Shelton, Southington, Wallingford, West Hartford and at Mohegan Sun.

Sally's Apizza, Multiple locations

NBCConnecticut.com

Sally's started in New Haven in 1938 and is expanding. There are locations in New Haven, Fairfield and Stamford. New locations are coming to Newington, Norwalk and West Hartford, Wethersfield. A location in Boston is planned and one opened in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Carbone's Ristorante, Hartford

Carbone’s Ristorante, which closed during the pandemic, could relocate to the former home of Apple Cinemas in the downtown Front Street Entertainment District in late 2024.

Carbone's, which closed its iconic Franklin Avenue location during the pandemic, could reopen in Hartford's Front Street district.

Hartford Baking Company, South Windsor

Hartford Baking Company, a bakery and coffee shop, started in 2010 and now has locations in West Hartford, Glastonbury and Farmington and it will be opening in South Windsor in 2024, according to its Instagram account.

These are just some of the new places that have opened or will be opening. See more on new restaurants in the state here.