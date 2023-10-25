A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut, and it's happening very soon!

Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield.

The town manager said the chain is expected to open its doors at the end of December or early January.

Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson initially announced the chain's first Connecticut location about a year ago. They also said more Connecticut locations are in the works.

To see the food options they offer, you can view their menu here.