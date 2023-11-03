Jacob's Pickles opens restaurant in Connecticut

Jacob’s Pickles is expanding beyond New York and has opened a location in Connecticut.

The New York establishment known for southern comfort food, beer and craft cocktails, has opened at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

The grand opening is happening on Monday after a soft opening this week.

“We are excited to take inspiration being near the water. In addition to featuring more seafood, we also want to celebrate Connecticut's local produce, breweries, and distilleries,” founder and owner, Jacob Hadjigeorgis, said in a news release.

Jacob's Pickles

The menu includes several types of pickles; an assortment of Southern biscuit sandwiches, including BBQ-smothered pepper jack chicken; three types of mac & cheese, chicken & pancakes; catfish tacos; poutine; salads, including buttermilk fried chicken caesar; and more.

The craft cocktail menu includes several drinks. One is called “Norwalk on the Wild Side.”

See the full menu on the website.

“Our goal is to continue being your favorite restaurant, where you can always count on food that brings a smile to your face. We are dedicated to perfecting the classics, the dishes that have made Jacob's Pickles a beloved name. But we also want to surprise you with new and exciting creations you can only find in Norwalk. We can't wait to serve you and share our passion for food and hospitality,” Hadjigeorgis said.

The SoNo Collection is located at 1 North Water St. in South Norwalk.