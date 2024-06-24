New summer food benefits program delayed through August

“I was definitely expecting it and looking forward to it,” Michelle Trosclair said.

Hartford mom Michelle Trosclair is one of several parents in Connecticut, who was expecting new summer EBT benefits.

“Actually, it was supposed to hit today, and it's been postponed until August, which is when they go back to school,” Trosclair said.

The summer food benefits program is new this year. The goal is to help families with groceries when children are out of school.

“Due to unexpected delays, Summer EBT benefits will not be deposited June 23. Please look for these deposits in early August. We apologize for any miscommunication or confusion,” the Department of Social Services posted on Facebook.

“So how much of a summer program is it, if it is not during the summer,” Trosclair added.

“Summer EBT is a brand new program that has not launched yet and DSS is preparing to begin this summer. It will be an additional grocery assistance program to benefit families with children while school is out during the summer months,” DSS Deputy Communications Director Christine Stuart said. “The launch of this new program does not impact any other food assistance programs. When we launch it this summer, families will begin receiving additional summer assistance benefits above any other food assistance programs that they are already receiving.”

“Not having access to EBT for a month, I feel like that is where we kind of step in,” Community First School Assistant Principal Ronald Campbell said.

Community First School is one of 10 locations that will hand out free breakfast and lunches to children under the age of 18.

The meals are provided by the Community Renewal Team, the organization plans to give out about 35,000 meals during the summer season.

“Not to be able to provide the basic needs for your children has to be something that is a major stressor not just for you, but because it's for you, it impacts your family in a negative way,” Campbell added.

Trosclair said she is thankful her son attends Build a Better Community camp at Community First School, where he will have guaranteed meals while being off from school.

“Me, fortunately, I am fortunate to be blessed and I have a program like this,” Trosclair said.

