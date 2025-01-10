New year, new goals: How to beat ‘National Quitter's Day'

Did you know there is a day where many people collectively abandon their New Year’s resolutions?

National Quitter’s Day is observed on the second Friday of January. In 2025 it fell on January 10th.

Dr. Tobias Wasser, chair of psychiatry at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, said some of the reasons people abandon their resolutions is because they set goals that are overly ambitious or unrealistic.

“When you start off too big, too vague and without anything to help buffer, people typically get overwhelmed, they don’t get very far and they give up before they ever really started,” said Dr. Wasser.

Instead, he recommends people try setting specific goals along with developing a plan to accomplish it.

“Most people for example might say 'I’m going to exercise more in 2025,' as opposed to, saying 'I’m going to choose to exercise for 5 minutes per day for the first week and then 10 mins per day for the next week' and so on,” Dr. Wasser said.

At Ascent New Haven, a gym that offers rock climbing, Rachel Larosa can be found training a couple of times a week.

Larosa said her goal this year is to climb the wall more comfortably and go up in difficulty level.

“I’ve definitely been focusing more on training than I was at the end of the year, I was climbing more for fun."

She added she is feeling confident with her New Year's resolution, since over the past year her training landed her on UConn's climbing team.

More tips from Quinnipiac's school of medicine for sustaining New Year’s resolutions: