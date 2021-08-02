Newington Cancels National Night Out Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus concerns have canceled National Night Out in Newington this week.
Police said the event, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled. Officers have not said if or when it may be rescheduled.
This comes as the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health strongly recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Last week, the DPH issued guidance recommending the use of masks in areas with significant COVID-19 transmission, but has since expanded that guidance to include all of Connecticut.
Authorities said the event was scheduled to have free food, axe throwing, dunk-a-cop, video games, inflatables and make-your-own tie-dye shirts.
The event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to event officials.
National Night Out usually takes place on the first Tuesday of August.