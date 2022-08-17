West Hartford

Newly-Opened Brewery Restaurant in West Hartford to Close

NBC Connecticut

The restaurant in WeHa Brewery is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry.

Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.

"Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received," the restaurant said on Facebook.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The restaurant said they're just on a "short break" and will be back.

"We will be back, make no mistake about that," they said.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordrestaurant industryweha brewery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us