Newly-Opened Brewery Restaurant in West Hartford to Close

The restaurant in WeHa Brewery is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry.

Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.

"Though our journey was short, we are very proud of the product we provided and full of joy with the support we received," the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant said they're just on a "short break" and will be back.

"We will be back, make no mistake about that," they said.