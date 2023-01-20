Night Fall Hartford Finds Creative Way to Fundraise

If you're in the grocery store, walking around town or eating at your favorite local spot in Hartford, don't be surprised if you see an unique character squawking.

The woman behind the vulture mask is Anne Cubberly, the founder of Night Fall, which is Hartford's annual celebration of autumn.

Night Fall gives Hartford artists the chance to showcase their work. She says she's living as a vulture to raise money for this year's pageant.

Since Jan. 16, Cubberly has been walking around, driving and even eating as the red-headed creature.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When asked why the vulture mask, she said she wanted to find a creative way to make money.

"The vulture I chose because it has a really goofy, fun expression on its face and because it's comfortable to wear," Cubberly said.

"I think the funniest moment is when we were eating in a restaurant and our sewer and no one in the restaurant asked us a single question," she continued.

While it's a silly sell, Night Fall lost its nonprofit status a few weeks back and just regained it, so Cubberly says she wants to raise the money as soon as possible. The entire cost of Night Fall is about $150,000.

To learn more about Night Fall and where you might catch the red-headed vulture, click here.