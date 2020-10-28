No More Snow Days? Glastonbury Public Schools to Use Remote Learning During Inclement Weather

Glastonbury Public Schools is taking advantage of being able to use remote learning days and said it plans to use them during inclement weather this winter instead of snow days.

"We feel prepared to do this because of our successful one-to-one iPad program and our experiences with eLearning during 2020," Glastonbury Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan B. Bookman said in part in a statement.

During inclement weather days, school officials said children will eLearn from home and will connect with their teachers and classes over the internet.

School officials said they plan to notify everyone of an inclement weather eLearning day as soon as they can so parents, guardians and children can be prepared.

If there are widespread power/internet outages that impact teachers and students, there will not be a remote learning day, school officials said. Instead, school will be closed for the day and it will be made up at the end of the school year, except for Glastonbury High School seniors, they added.

Students are reminded that if inclement weather is in the forecast, they should make sure any necessary technology or materials are brought home for eLearning.

Teachers will connect with students on "snow days" using Zoom, Google Classroom and/or Seesaw as primary apps, school officials said.

Attendance will be taken and the school schedule will be followed for the day.

All in-person extra curricular activities will be canceled during inclement weather days unless road conditions improve enough to hold the activity, school officials said.