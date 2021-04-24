Waterbury

No Occupants Found in Vehicle After Report of Car Submerged in Water in Waterbury

Officials are investigating after a car was reported to be fully submerged in water at a lake in Waterbury on Friday night and investigators said no occupants were found in the vehicle or in the water.

Crews said they responded to a call at Lakewood Lake on Lakewood Road. They said it is unknown if the vehicle was occupied before entering the lake.

The fire department and dive rescue team concluded their search shortly after 12:20 a.m. on Saturday after spending hours checking the lake for any victims or occupants that may have been inside the vehicle, according to police.

"It is a large lake and we want to ensure that we have thoroughly searched and exhausted all efforts to locate anyone that may have been inside the vehicle," Sgt. Robert Davis told NBC Connecticut.

At this time, investigators said no victors or occupants were found in the vehicle or in the water.

The incident remains under investigation as police work to determine how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

