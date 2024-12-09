North Haven

North Haven fire department receiving calls of ‘fishy odor'

The North Haven Fire Department said it has been receiving several calls about a fishy odor in the air on Monday morning and the cause is tank cleaning work at a business in Wallingford.

The fire department has received calls about a fishy odor in the areas of Washington Avenue and Pool Road, extending down past Broadway and State.

The fire department said the work is not believed to be hazardous and recommends that residents keep windows and doors closed to help reduce odors inside until the end of day when the work is completed.

