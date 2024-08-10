Norwalk liquor store shuttered after investigation finds ‘large-scale drug and gambling operations'

A Norwalk liquor store has been shut down indefinitely after authorities found illegal gambling machines and large quantities of illicit drugs on the premises.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection on Friday indefinitely suspended Cocchia Liquor Store's package store and lottery sales licenses, citing a Norwalk Police Department investigation into the retailer's "large-scale drug and gambling operations" that showed the store is "operated in a manner that imperils public safety."

“It is clear this establishment is a danger to public health and safety,” said Bryan Cafferelli, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection. “In addition to this action today, our team will be investigating all other establishments associated with the ownership of Cocchia’s to ensure there is no further risk to the community."

According to authorities, Norwalk police on Wednesday executed search and seizure warrants at the Ely Avenue liquor store following a "lengthy" investigation into reported cocaine sales at the store.

The search uncovered seven illegal gambling machines with nearly $5,000 in cash in them and two replica handguns, police said. Investigators also found several baggies of cocaine in the walk-in beer cooler and on the persons of two men in the store.

Both men — a 44-year-old store employee and the 48-year-old founder of the Mexican street gang Los Vagos — were arrested on several drug-related charges. The latter suspect, who authorities later learned had a federal arrest warrant for illegal re-entry into the U.S., was also charged as a fugitive from justice.

Authorities pointed out that this was not the first time Cocchia Liquor Store had been raided for narcotics and gambling violations.

In an Aug. 9 letter to the Department of Consumer Protection, Norwalk police noted that a September 2022 raid of the liquor store uncovered several baggies of cocaine and three illegal gambling machines containing roughly $1,500 in cash. The store was fined and its liquor permit was suspended for seven days, though it was allowed to continue operating.

"Despite paying a significant fine and serving a lengthy suspension for drug and gambling activities in the past, the Premises persists in perpetuating the same alleged violations and more than doubled the amount of gambling equipment in a little over a year, demonstrating a blatant lack of regard for the regulation of their liquor permit and lottery sales agent license," the Department of Consumer Protection said in its suspension order.