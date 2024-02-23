Norwalk police officer arrested for alleged stalking, harassment

A Norwalk police officer has been arrested on charges relating to a family violence incident on Friday.

The police department said Officer Hector Delgado was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant charging him with stalking and harassment.

Delgado has been placed on administrative leave. Authorities said his police powers have been suspended and his duty firearm was taken away.

Norwalk police said Delgado was arrested by Bridgeport officers. An internal affairs investigation will be conducted.

No specific information about the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-854-3111.