Norwalk Postal Carrier Admitted to Stealing Mail, Using Cocaine at Work: Officials

A United States postal carrier who worked in Norwalk has pleaded guilty to stealing mail, including packages and greeting cards that contained cash, gift cards and other items, according to the United States Attorney’s office. They said he also admitted to using cocaine at work.

Umberto Pignataro, 46, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.

Federal officials, citing court documents and statements made in court, said that Pignataro stole mail between December 2020 and May 2021 while he was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Norwalk.

During the investigation, video surveillance captured him rifling through, destroying and pocketing pieces of mail while servicing his mail route, according to federal officials.

When investigators confronted him in May 2021, Pignataro admitted to stealing mail and also admitted that he possessed a firearm and used cocaine at work, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

He was then placed on unpaid leave.

Pignataro was released pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 17.

U.S. Attorney Avery is encouraging individuals who believe they are a victim of theft related to this case to file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or by visiting www.uspsoig.gov/form/file-online-complaint.