Norwalk Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A man in Norwalk tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The man, who is in his 40s, has been in contact with health officials, according to the City of Norwalk.

"We certainly knew this was coming. The virus is here, and as the health experts have told us, the numbers will rise as more people are tested," Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement.

No further details about the resident have been provided.

The city is urging local businesses to limit gatherings and take the necessary actions to protect the health of their employees and customers.

Anyone who believes they may have come in contact with the virus is asked to call their doctor and self-isolate.

The city of Norwalk is changing city hall's hours and services effective March 16 until further notice.