Notre Dame High School in West Haven to begin accepting young women as students

Notre Dame High School in West Haven will admit young women as students for the first time in its history beginning in the fall of 2025, according to a release on the school's website.

The decision was made after the Board of Corporate Members accepted a unanimous recommendation by the Board of Directors to begin admitting woman, according to the announcement.

The Catholic school, which has been in operation for more than 75 years, is part of a worldwide group of college and secondary academic institutions sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Wednesday's announcement means 19 of the 22 Congregation of Holy Cross-sponsored secondary and post-secondary schools in the United States are now co-educational, the release said.

"This decision allows Notre Dame to sustain and expand its mission and offer the distinctive academic opportunities of a Holy Cross education to talented young women as well as young men," the announcement read.