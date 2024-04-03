west haven

Notre Dame High School in West Haven to begin accepting young women as students

NBC Connecticut

Notre Dame High School in West Haven will admit young women as students for the first time in its history beginning in the fall of 2025, according to a release on the school's website.

The decision was made after the Board of Corporate Members accepted a unanimous recommendation by the Board of Directors to begin admitting woman, according to the announcement.

The Catholic school, which has been in operation for more than 75 years, is part of a worldwide group of college and secondary academic institutions sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Wednesday's announcement means 19 of the 22 Congregation of Holy Cross-sponsored secondary and post-secondary schools in the United States are now co-educational, the release said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"This decision allows Notre Dame to sustain and expand its mission and offer the distinctive academic opportunities of a Holy Cross education to talented young women as well as young men," the announcement read.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us