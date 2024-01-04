Nursing home in Middletown plans to close

Middlesex Health Care Center, a 150-bed nursing facility in Middletown, is planning to close by early March.

In a news release, the facility said it expects to close on or before March 4.

It cited a combination of factors for the closing, including “the need for significant physical plant updates, staffing, rising operating costs, and other financial considerations.”

There are 55 residents and Middlesex Health Care Center said the facility will not close until they have all been safely discharged.

“It is with sadness that I’m sharing this news regarding the closure of Middlesex Health Care Center,” Larry Santilli, president and CEO of Athena Health Care Systems, said in a statement.

“We are in a challenging healthcare landscape and this decision was reached after careful evaluation of all available options. Our priority remains with our residents, their families, and our staff. We will make this process as seamless as possible for our residents to ensure their safety and well-being,” he said.

He added that the administration is working with the staff at Middlesex to identify available employment opportunities within the Athena network as well as other local employers.