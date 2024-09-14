Ocean State Job Lot in Groton to close

The Ocean State Job Lot store in Groton is closing.

The store, located at 941 Poquonnock Road, will close in mid-October.

A pre-closing sale started on Thursday and items are being offered at 30% off, according to a news release.

Employees will be offered an equivalent position at a nearby Ocean State Job Lot, according to a statement.

“We appreciate the community’s support over the last 21 years, and thank each of our valued associates who have helped to make the Groton store successful. As a thank you to our loyal customers before we close this location, we are pleased to offer the community a 30-percent sale storewide with a few exceptions,” John Conforti, chief financial officer of Ocean State Job Lot, said in a statement.

Ocean State Job Lot was founded in 1977 and there are 153 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Connecticut Ocean State Job Lot locations