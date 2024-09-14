Groton

Ocean State Job Lot in Groton to close

Groton Job Lot 1200
The Ocean State Job Lot store in Groton is closing.

The store, located at 941 Poquonnock Road, will close in mid-October.

A pre-closing sale started on Thursday and items are being offered at 30% off, according to a news release.

Employees will be offered an equivalent position at a nearby Ocean State Job Lot, according to a statement.

“We appreciate the community’s support over the last 21 years, and thank each of our valued associates who have helped to make the Groton store successful. As a thank you to our loyal customers before we close this location, we are pleased to offer the community a 30-percent sale storewide with a few exceptions,” John Conforti, chief financial officer of Ocean State Job Lot, said in a statement.

Ocean State Job Lot was founded in 1977 and there are 153 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Connecticut Ocean State Job Lot locations

  • Berlin
  • Bloomfield
  • Bristol
  • Canton
  • Clinton
  • Danbury
  • Danielson
  • East Haven
  • Enfield
  • Gales Ferry
  • Griswold
  • Litchfield
  • Manchester
  • Meriden
  • Milford
  • Naugatuck
  • Old Saybrook
  • Orange
  • Seymour
  • Southington
  • Torrington
  • Vernon
  • Waterbury
  • Waterford
  • Wethersfield
  • Willimantic
  • Windsor Locks

