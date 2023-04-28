new haven

Odor in New Haven Building Prompts Police, Fire Investigation

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

Authorities have launched an investigation after someone complained of a smell inside a New Haven building.

New Haven Fire officials initially responded to the Lamberton Street building during the evening hours on Friday and immediately asked for the help of the hazardous materials team.

When crews made their way inside, they detected what they say were suspicious readings and firefighters were eventually asked to get out of the building.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, police officers later made their way inside to investigate further.

City officials later said that all readings had eventually come back negative. One person did have to be taken to an area hospital to be treated for anxiety.

The investigation into the odor is ongoing.

