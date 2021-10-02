Off-Duty Firefighter Helps Person Struck By Car on Bridge in Groton

A firefighter that was on his way to work stopped to help a person who was struck by a car on a bridge in Groton, officials said.

Firefighter Evan DeGaetano was driving northbound on the Goldstar Bridge when he saw a person that was just hit by a car and ended up in the lane right in front of his car. DeGaetano quickly swerved to avoid hitting the person and stopped to help them, according to crews.

The firefighter was able to get a passing car to block traffic while he pulled the injured person across two lanes of traffic to the shoulder.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. and crews said the sun rising over the bridge makes it very difficult to see.

DeGaetano called emergency personnel and helped until the New London Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The Groton Police Department said DeGaetano's actions may have saved the young man's life. The extent of his injuries remains unclear at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.