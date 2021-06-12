Officer Hit, Injured by Evading Car During Traffic Stop in Ledyard

An officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by an evading car during a traffic stop in Ledyard Saturday morning.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2 near Watson Road just before 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a passing car.

According to Lt Ken Creutz, the officer had just arrested a driver for operating a car under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

While talking to the passengers of that vehicle, a different car struck the officer with its passenger side mirror. That grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan kept going after the incident.

The officer was treated for his minor injuries and released from Backus Hospital.

The Ledyard Police Department is looking for assistance to locate and identify the evading driver.

Anyone with information can call Sgt Eric Bushor at 860-464-6400.