granby

Officials Called in to Help Bear Cub Stuck in Storm Drain in Granby

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Fire officials were called in to help a bear cub stuck in a storm drain in Granby.

The Lost Aces Fire Department, Granby Animal Control and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are all responding to the area of Whitman Drive.

The incident is happening in the area of Canton Road. Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside.

Crews said the mom bear is in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

granbyDEEPbear cubsgranby bearsbear rescue
