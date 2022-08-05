Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford

A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police.

Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later.

Officials were able to find the stolen car, a blue 2022 Kia Forte. The car was taken from the DiBella's parking lot on Boston Post Road.

NBC Connecticut

A two-year-old golden doodle was inside the car when it was taken, according to police. The dog, named Leo, has also since been found and reunited with his owner.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-878-6551.