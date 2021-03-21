Hartford

Officials Investigate Shooting at Large Gathering in Hartford

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

One person was shot during a large gathering at a business in Hartford Saturday night.

Officials said they detected multiple rounds were fired through ShotSpotter at Sevyn Jreams Studio on Main Street at approximately 11:10 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, approximately 200 people were frantically exiting the business, police said.

Police said resources from multiple divisions were needed to control the chaotic scene.

Officials said one woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the incident. She was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was rushed into surgery for treatment, according to police.

The Major Crimes Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

